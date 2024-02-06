Country artist Toby Keith dies after battle with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music artist Toby Keith has died after a fight with cancer.

A post to his website early Tuesday said the singer died on February 5th surrounded by family.

In June 2022, the singer had announced to fans that he had been battling stomach cancer.

His reps said in a statement, "he fought his fight with grace and courage."

Keith was born in Clinton, Oklahoma but made his way to Nashville in the 1990s to pursue his music career.

In 1993, Toby’s solo-written debut single, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” reached number one on the Country chart and would go on to become the most played Country song of the 1990s.

According to his website, he had 42 top 10 hits, 32 No. 1s, 40 million albums sold and more than 10 billion streams.

He was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.