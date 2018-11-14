Country artists honored at BMI Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The stars were out for another night of celebrating the year's top songs and the songwriters who wrote them at the BMI Country Music Awards.

This year, the top honoree was music legend Steve Cropper, who received the BMI "Icon" Award.

All of the top songs in Country Music were also honored, with hits from Florida Georgia Line to Scotty McCreery and Kacey Musgraves.

"My favorite part of the industry I think is the craft of the songs. We would have none of this without good songs. And good songs stand the test of time," said Musgraves.

BMI supports songwriters, composers and publishers by taking care of an important aspect of their careers - getting paid.

"That's the thing about Country Music, it's all about the song and for me, that's what it's always been about, real people telling real life stories," said Scotty McCreery.