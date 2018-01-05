Country Artists Mickey Gilley Injured In Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country artist, Mickey Gilley was forced to reschedule a show after being injured in a crash.

It happened Wednesday while Gilley and his son, Michael, were on their way back from to Branson, Missouri after an event in Texas.

Their vehicle rolled several times off of the interstate. Both Gilley and his son suffered minor injuries.

The singer said he has a fractured ankle, fractured shoulder and a some bumps and bruises.

Gilley's hits include "Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time" and "City Lights."