Country Legend Loretta Lynn Breaks Hip In Fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country legend Loretta Lynn suffered a broken hip during a fall, her sister confirmed on social media.

Her sister and fellow singer, Crystal Gayle, tweeted Monday morning that Lynn fell last week and broke her hip.

“I was with Loretta yesterday. She is in good spirits and is doing as well as can be expected with this type of injury,” Gayle said.

Gayle went on to thank everyone for their love, prayers and support.

The 85-year-old Lynn also suffered a stroke back in May 2017.

Her family released the following statement:

"American music icon, Loretta Lynn is recovering from a fractured hip after a fall while at home. She is doing well and thanks all her fans for their thoughts and prayers."