Country music artist Toby Keith Dies at 62, leaving fans and fellow musicians in mourning

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The country music world is mourning the loss of one of its beloved icons, Toby Keith. He died early Tuesday morning at the age of 62.

The news has sent shockwaves through both fans and fellow musicians, who are raising a red solo cup in his memory.

Keith, known for hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue," was a proud supporter of the troops and a prominent figure in the country music scene for decades.

Despite being diagnosed with stomach cancer two years ago, he continued to perform, leaving a lasting impact on the industry and his loyal fan base.

Music journalist Robert Oremann, a self-proclaimed fan of good music, expressed his deep admiration for Keith, describing him as the "total package" with an unparalleled charisma.

Oremann, who considered Keith a friend, recalled their last meeting several years ago at an event where Keith was receiving a prestigious BMI accolade, expressing disbelief at his sudden passing.

"I'm just going to pretend Toby Keith is out on the road, and I'll see him again," said Oremann, reflecting on his memories of the legendary musician.

Keith's legacy extends far beyond his chart-topping hits. With 42 top 10 hits, 32 number ones, and over 40 million albums sold, his music has left a lasting mark on the country music landscape.

Michael McCall, a writer and editor at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, praised Keith's songwriting skills.

Born in Oklahoma, Keith's journey to stardom began in the 1990s when he made his way to Nashville to pursue his music career.

"He traversed decades," said McCall, highlighting Keith's enduring impact on country music.

Keith's final concerts in Las Vegas in December served as poignant reminders of his musical legacy, with his latest hit, "Don't Let the Old Man In," leaving a lasting impression on those in attendance.