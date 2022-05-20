Country music entertainer Craig Morgan inducted into Field Artillery Hall of Fame

FORT STILL, Okla. (WTVF) — A country music entertainer and veteran Craig Morgan received an induction into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame.

The United States Field Artillery Association class of 2022 included 33 past honorees of the USFAA Music Tattoo and four living Medal of Honor Awardees who served in the Field Artillery.

In addition to those 37 individuals, 11 additional inductees were chosen for this new distinction. The ceremony took place at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where Morgan was previously stationed during his military service. He shares stories from all aspects of his life, including serving at Fort Sill, in his personal memoir "God, Family, Country," dropping Sept. 27 in partnership with Blackstone Publishing and available for pre-order.

The U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame will be housed on Fort Sill, serving as an inspiration to many generations of Soldiers and Marines in the future.