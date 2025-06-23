Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum, Nashville Public Library, offer puppet show on country music history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — We preview String City: Nashville’s Tradition of Music and Puppetry, a co-production of the Nashville Public Library and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Created and presented by the Library’s Wishing Chair Productions in collaboration with the Museum, String City was made possible in part by a special gift from Judy and Steve Turner to the Nashville Public Library Foundation.
Every day throughout the week of June 23-28, a diverse array of puppets will chronicle the history of country music and how Nashville became Music City, USA. Marionettes, rod puppetry, shadow animation, and an ever-changing set will tell the story of country music as it relates to Nashville’s transformation into Music City.
Show times are 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. No reservations are required. More information can be found here.
This is a beautiful story of chosen family, proving a father figure doesn't have to have biology in common to make a difference in a child's life. The story of De'Andre and Alex will remind you that our relationships help determine the course of our lives. And that being supportive of someone - through a meal, a shared experience or even swim lessons can make all the difference.
- Rebecca Schleicher