Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens latest installment of American Currents: State of Music exhibit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum recently celebrated the opening of its newest exhibition American Currents: State of the Music.

It takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff. The exhibit runs through January 2026 in the museum’s ACM Gallery.

The museum is open daily and tickets can be found here.

Featured in American Currents is a selection of artists, musicians and songwriters who figured prominently in country music in 2024.

Artists represented with artifacts this year include Jessi Alexander, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Amythyst Kiah, Carín León, Shelby Lynne, Megan Moroney, Orville Peck, Post Malone, The Red Clay Strays, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Taylor Swift, Turnpike Troubadours, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson.

A section of the exhibit titled “Unbroken Circle” highlights musical connections between artists, including those who share musical perspectives or have been influential to their paired artist. Featured artifact pairings include Wyatt Ellis and Sierra Hull, Ella Langley and Jamey Johnson, Zach Top and Keith Whitley and Kaitlin Butts and Miranda Lambert.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at amelia.young@newschannel5.com.