Country music star Ashley McBryde invited to become Grand Ole Opry member by Garth Brooks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big news for award-winner and five-time CMA nominee Ashley McBryde!

Thursday morning on CBS Mornings, McBryde was invited by Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry!

Only on #CBSMornings, two-time Grammy-winner @garthbrooks just surprised singer-songwriter @AshleyMcBryde with an invitation to join the "longest-living family in music history," at the @opry! pic.twitter.com/c9S7A9EDfH — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 6, 2022

“This is part of a family that keeps growing,” Brooks said as he sat live on the Grand Ole Opry stage. “Well you know where I am standing here in the circle of wood. On behalf of the Opry, and myself as an Opry member, we would love for you to consider becoming the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.”

McBryde replied instantly that it would be a great joy and the great honor of her life.

McBryde's induction date will be announced at a later date.