Country music star Jimmie Allen sued by former assistant alleging rape

Wide Open Music talent management company and founder also named in lawsuit
AP
Jimmie Allen
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 11, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman previously employed by the talent management company Wide Open Music, assigned to work as a personal assistant to country music artist Jimmie Allen, filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing Allen of rape and claimed her employer's negligence created an environment resulting in the assault.

The plaintiff in the case, only identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, claims the management group was aware of Allen's propriety for sexual comments and advances but assured her that this was normal behavior.

The lawsuit alleges Allen assaulted the plaintiff in March 2021 "while she was incapacitated and incapable of giving consent" after filming an episode of American Idol.

