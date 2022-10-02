Watch Now
Country musician HARDY, his crew being treated for injuries after tour bus crash on return trip from Bristol

Ed Rode/AP
Hardy arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 18:42:27-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country musician HARDY was injured in an accident involving his tour bus on a return trip from Bristol, according to a post from the celebrity's social media on Sunday.

In the post, HARDY said that though he and some other members of his crew were treated for significant injuries, most have been released from the hospital. The injuries may cause a delay or cancelation in some upcoming shows.

However, HARDY's tour bus driver is still in the hospital, in need of significant treatment. HARDY asked his fans for prayers as the driver fights for recovery.

