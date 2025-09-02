Country musician's hit song helps inspire veteran to give away classic Corvette to a fellow vet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A song made famous by recording artist David Ball nearly 25 years ago is changing lives today, proving how art can inspire real-world generosity.

David Ball's song "Riding with Private Malone" has been striking a chord with millions of listeners for decades.

The 2001 tune was co-written by Wood Newton and Thom Shepherd.

"I think that was the first story song I ever recorded, and I haven't recorded another one since,” said David Ball, a Grammy Award-winning recording artist.

That story is about a veteran who buys a red 1966 Corvette and finds a note inside the glove compartment from a soldier who never made it back home.

“While I’m out playing, a lot of veterans would come through and shake my hand," Ball said.

This summer, the song helped move a Vietnam veteran to reach out to Ball with a plan for his own 1966 Corvette.

"Honestly, it brought tears to my eyes watching it," said Jim Baird, an Army veteran and retired commercial pilot.

Baird heard about the song from a friend, and that helped spark the idea for the plan.

"I looked it up, saw his website, sent him a note, and said, 'I have a 66 Corvette just like yours in your video, I'd like to give it to an army or a military veteran — would you help me?'" Baird said.

So this summer, Ball and his management team put out the call for folks to nominate a veteran to receive the red 1966 Corvette for free.

"This is something that I can give back to somebody, and I think being in the military has been a big part of my life," Baird said.

Baird and his wife went through 72 nominations to choose the winner.

The person they chose received several nominations from different people.

Baird lives in Pennsylvania and traveled to Nashville with the Corvette to give it away.

Sunday night in Nashville, the winner was announced: Curt Baumann, a United States Air Force veteran from Ohio.

"We're very proud of the one we've picked," Baird said.

Baird said he chose Baumann because of the work he does helping veterans.

"He had one veteran, he's 97 years old, he took him all the way to Normandy," Baird said.

Baumann founded the nonprofit Veterans Outdoor Adventures to help give back to those who’ve served.

While the classic car has found a new home, Baumann said he plans to pass it on to another veteran down the line.

"It might be 20 years from now, it could be five. It's not going to be tomorrow, I'm going to enjoy it for a little while with our group," Baumann said.

The announcement revealing the winner of the Corvette came during a special benefit performance that David Ball was putting on in Nashville, raising money for an American Huey 369 museum in Indiana.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

