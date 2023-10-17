Country singer Aaron Tippin to provide free concert to veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans will be treated to a concert by country music icon Aaron Tippin on Tuesday. It’s happening downtown at 6 p.m. at the Musicians Hall of Fame.

This event will provide great music and a lot of helpful resources for veterans. It's being put on by VA Claims Insider, an organization that works to help disabled vets get the help they need.

The site shows registration has closed.

The purpose of the private concert is to drive more awareness of the benefits, services, and support that the organization can offer to the heroes.

Tippin has been performing for service members since the 90s. He said he has a personal connection to the military through his father, so performing for troops has been his greatest personal reward.