Watch Now
News

Actions

Country singer Aaron Tippin to provide free concert to veterans

Aaron Tippin
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Aaron Tippin arrives at the 49th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Aaron Tippin
Posted at 5:11 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 06:13:14-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veterans will be treated to a concert by country music icon Aaron Tippin on Tuesday. It’s happening downtown at 6 p.m. at the Musicians Hall of Fame.

This event will provide great music and a lot of helpful resources for veterans. It's being put on by VA Claims Insider, an organization that works to help disabled vets get the help they need.

The site shows registration has closed.

The purpose of the private concert is to drive more awareness of the benefits, services, and support that the organization can offer to the heroes.

Tippin has been performing for service members since the 90s. He said he has a personal connection to the military through his father, so performing for troops has been his greatest personal reward.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens