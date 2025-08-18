Country star John Rich reports stolen ATV, asking for community's help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star John Rich took to Twitter over the weekend to spread the word about his stolen ATV.
He said it is a Polaris Sportsmen 850 that has custom tire detailing.
I WAS ROBBED! Someone stole my ATV...It's a Polaris Sportsmen 850. Pay close attention to the tires...Very unique. If you find this for sale anywhere online, take a screen shot and post it in the comments! If you help me find it, I'll send you and autographed guitar:) REPOST! pic.twitter.com/woWrqnu1ry— John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) August 16, 2025
As a bonus, for anyone can help him find his ATV, Rich said he will gift an autographed guitar.
