Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Country star John Rich reports stolen ATV, asking for community's help

John Rich ATV
Twitter/John Rich
John Rich ATV
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music star John Rich took to Twitter over the weekend to spread the word about his stolen ATV.

He said it is a Polaris Sportsmen 850 that has custom tire detailing.

As a bonus, for anyone can help him find his ATV, Rich said he will gift an autographed guitar.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jackie.padilla@newschannel5.com

Songwriters collaborate with adults with disabilities, writing beautiful new songs

Music City is built on the talents of songwriters - and I can guarantee you've never seen a better collaboration than this! You'll be cheering and crying... and glad you took time to watch this story. Enjoy! 

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking