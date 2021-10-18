Country star Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Luke Bryan is stepping into a new role as host of the CMA Awards this year.

The “American Idol” judge will host the annual country music awards show in November from Nashville, Tennessee. He said being the host comes with an “overwhelming” amount of pressure, but it was a job he couldn't turn down.

The Georgia-born singer has twice won CMA entertainer of the year and is nominated this year along with Jordan Davis for musical event of the year.

He does have some experience, though, after co-hosting the Academy of Country Music Awards for several years. The CMA Awards will air Nov. 10.