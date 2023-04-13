Watch Now
Country star Luke Combs, Opry Entertainment Group to transform iconic Wildhorse Saloon into new music venue

Posted at 11:46 AM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 12:46:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The iconic Wildhorse Saloon is set to be transformed into a massive multi-level entertainment complex in downtown Nashville.

Grand Ole Opry member and Multi-platinum award-winner Luke Combs has joined forces with Opry Entertainment Group to take on this project.

The venue will be 69,000 square feet with an indoor/outdoor capacity of nearly 3,200 people. There will also be three interior levels as well as a rooftop with views of the Cumberland River and Nissan Stadium.

They hope to feature a number of live music experiences that include the existing main stage and dance floor with line dancing.

“I got my start in town playing on this stage and to have the opportunity to work with Ory Entertainment to transform it into my own bar is a dream come true,” said Luke Combs. “I can’t wait for my fans to see what we’re up to.”

The venue, which is located at 120 Second Avenue North is expected to debut in the Summer of 2024.

