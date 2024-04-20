Watch Now
News

Actions

Country star Morgan Wallen posts first statement after arrest for throwing chair off roof

A judge breaks down the consequences Morgan Wallen may face
Metro Nashville Police Department
A judge breaks down the consequences Morgan Wallen may face
Posted at 10:32 PM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 23:32:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country singer Morgan Wallen shared his first public statements Friday since he was charged with three felony counts earlier this month after a chair was thrown from the roof of Chief's Bar on Broadway, nearly hitting Metro Nashville police officers who were standing in front of the business.

Wallen shared two posts on the social media site X, which are shared below and read as follows:

"I didn't feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks. I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family, and the good people at Chief’s. I'm not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.

I have the utmost respect for the officers working every day to keep us all safe. Regarding my tour, there will be no change. -MW"

Video from EarthCam was later released, which showed the chair being thrown from the roof of the bar. Metro police officers were able to view video, which reportedly showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," according to the arrest report.

Witnesses told officers that Wallen laughed after the incident.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated.

See previous report for more details: Country star Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in downtown Nashville


Rhori recommends:

Show gives people with intellectual disabilities chance to take spotlight

“Here’s another example of a small non-profit doing so much good in our community! Forrest Sanders highlights the group Friends Life Community, which provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities a chance to express themselves through art. In this case, original stage performances! Registered drama therapist Sarah Edwards guides the performers, including Mary Margaret, as they express themselves through written words and dance movements. The original show is touring and have a date set this September at TPAC!”

-Rhori Johnston

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community