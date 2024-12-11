Country star Morgan Wallen set to make a plea in his criminal case in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country star Morgan Wallen is set to make a plea in his case in a Nashville court on Thursday morning after an alleged chair-throwing incident this spring.

His lawyer Worrick Robinson filed the motion to plea with the Nashville District Attorney's office on Wednesday. Wallen is accused of throwing a chair from six stories high at Nashville honky tonk in early April. The chair crashed below at the feet of Nashville police officers.

Wallen was arrested for three counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were in the vicinity and for the danger to the public, the arrest report stated. Wallen was also charged with disorderly conduct.

Officers were able to view video which showed Wallen "lunging and throwing an object over the roof," his arrest report said. Witnesses told officers Wallen laughed afterward.

The case has been stretched out since April with his court date reset twice.

