Country stars react to Roy Clark's death

Country music stars are offering tributes to Roy Clark who died Thursday at the age of 85.

Roy Clark, Country star and 'Hee Haw' host, dies at 85

“Roy Clark made best use of his incredible talent. He was both a showman and a virtuoso, with a love of music that beamed across air waves and into millions of living rooms, where families gathered to watch and listen.” - Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

When the Nashville floods wiped out most of my guitars, Roy heard about it & showed up at a show and gave me one of his. This is who this man was. Constantly giving. I owe him so much. Go say hi to my Papaw for me Roy. You left the world a much better place. #royclark pic.twitter.com/Aus1110BsU — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) November 15, 2018

My first CMA memory is sitting on my living room floor watching Roy Clark tear it up. Sending my love and respect to him and his family for all he did. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) November 15, 2018

I was saddened to hear the news that Roy Clark has passed away. His guitar and banjo picking was such an inspiration to me. #RIPRoyClark https://t.co/fP0a4vAfvb — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 15, 2018

Wonderful Roy Clark was a great talent & a kind & gentle man. We had so much fun singing & dancing together. My love goes out to his family & friends. #royclark #rip pic.twitter.com/ayG205xcy3 — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) November 15, 2018