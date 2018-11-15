Country stars react to Roy Clark's death

1:41 PM, Nov 15, 2018
Country music legend Roy Clark has died. He was 85.  Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Country music stars are offering tributes to Roy Clark who died Thursday at the age of 85. 

Roy Clark, Country star and 'Hee Haw' host, dies at 85

“Roy Clark made best use of his incredible talent. He was both a showman and a virtuoso, with a love of music that beamed across air waves and into millions of living rooms, where families gathered to watch and listen.” - Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

