Country stars unite in Nashville to honor veterans, raise funds for military families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A celebration of America’s heroes took center stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame Friday night.
“Proud to Honor: Celebrating America’s Heroes” welcomed veterans, active-duty service members, and their families for an evening of music and gratitude. The event, presented by Ford, Blue Star Families, and TikTok, was livestreamed so supporters across the country could tune in and make donations to benefit military and veteran families.
The star-studded lineup included performances by The Zac Brown Band, Maddie & Tae, Mickey Guyton, Breland, and The War and Treaty.
“We are a military family — he’s a combat veteran — and we’ve gone through a lot of the same things other families have gone through,” said Tanya Trotter of The War and Treaty. “We live it out every single day.”
Breland also shared what the night meant to him. “I’ve got so many people in my family who have served,” he said. “The least I could do is play a couple songs. I have the utmost respect for everybody who serves.”
TikTok capped the night with a $50,000 donation to support Blue Star Families’ programs for military households.
While the music may be over, donations can still be made at BlueStarFam.org to continue supporting those who serve and their families.
