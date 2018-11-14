Country's biggest night: Stage set for 52nd annual CMA Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - The stage is set for Country music's biggest night as the 52 annual CMA Awards get underway Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The seating chart is complete, and the lights and microphones have been checked. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are returning for their 11th year of co-hosting duties.

The nominees and winners are determined by more than 7400 industry professional members of the County Music Association.

The nominees for Entertainer of the Year are:

Jason Aldean

Kenny Chesney

Luke Bryan

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

There will be several duets and group performances tonight, including Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley with Brothers Osborne, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha and Keith Urban and Brett Young.

Ravenwood High School's Marching Band will also perform alongside one of country music's biggest stars. It’s still not known who they’ll be performing with but they will be entertaining an audience of about 14 million.

Members of the Tennessee State University Choir will also be performing.

Click here to see a full list of nominees.