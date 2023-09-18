Watch Now
Country's biggest songwriters are set to be honored at the Ryman on September 26

WTVF
Posted at 11:28 AM, Sep 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One-night-only at the Ryman fans and artists alike with gather to celebrate some of the best songwriters in the country!

The 6th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards takes place at The Ryman on September 26 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature performances from Trannie Anderson, Renee Blair, Ben Johnson, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and more!

'Songwriter' and 'Songwriter-Artist of the Year' will be given out and other awards like the ‘Song of the Year’ and ’10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ awards were given out!

You can still buy tickets and get your seat on the Ryman Auditorium website. Tickets range from $109 to $169.

