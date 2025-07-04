Couple arrested in Giles County human trafficking and animal cruelty investigation

GILES CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say eight individuals were rescued during a major human trafficking investigation in Giles County, Tennessee, that led to multiple charges against a local couple.

James and Kelli Hewitt face charges of trafficking for forced labor, involuntary labor servitude, three counts of animal cruelty, and one count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's officials said eight individuals "of varying ages" were rescued and placed in safer environments during the operation.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Giles County Sheriff's Department at 931-363-3505.

