Couple arrested in Stewart County near courthouse

DOVER, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple was arrested near the Stewart County courthouse last Wednesday.

Deputy Corey Etherton from the Stewart County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a suspicious car being near the courthouse on August 31. Upon arrival, the deputy found a male driver and female passenger inside of the vehicle.

Deputy Etherton called for assistance with the vehicle from a K-9 unit. K-9 Sergeant McDonald arrived at the scene with K-9 Harry, who helped the officials by alerting them of drugs inside of the vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle, officials discovered several full syringes, meth, unknown pills and other drug paraphernalia along with a loaded pistol.

Stewart County Sheriff's Office

The male driver, Adam Holland, is wanted in Kentucky after being charged with a DUI.

The Sheriff's Office also reports that the female passenger, Angela Maples, had recently left an appointment at her probation office inside of the courthouse before Deputy Etherton arrived.

Both Holland and Maples are in custody.