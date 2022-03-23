Couple arrested on murder charges for death of baby

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A couple has been charged with felony murder in the death of a 1-year-old who was found to have methamphetamine in her system at the time of her death.

According to Metro Nashville police, Ronald Spencer, 40, and Christy Shadowens, 48, have been arrested for the January 27, 2021, death of Shadowens' niece.

The niece had been staying with the couple for several days at their home on Bonnalynn Drive, when Shadowens found her not breathing.

The child was taken to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital, where she died shortly thereafter.

The medical examiner found that the child died of acute methamphetamine toxicity. Investigation by MNPD determined that Spencer and Shadowens were the sole care providers for the child at the time of her death. The couple is also responsible for narcotics in the home.

Spencer was arrested on March 3 for unrelated drug charges. Shadowens was arrested Tuesday in Greenbrier, Tenn. by U.S. Marshals. Both are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

MNPD Christy Shadowens

MNPD Ronald Spencer