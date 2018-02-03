Couple, Grandson Safe After Fire In Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - A couple was able to make it out of their house safely with their young grandson when a fire burned most of the home.

The fire happened at a home in the 1400 block of South High Street, off of Highland Avenue, before 7 a.m. Saturday.

The female resident woke up to an alarm clock and smelled smoke. She discovered the kitchen was on fire.

She was able to get out of the home with her husband and 8-year-old grandson. The woman was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said 70 percent of home was involved in the fire. The couple has been displaced. Reports stated the grandson had just been visiting.

Siding on a nearby house was damaged, as well as some vehicles in the driveway.

Reports stated there were possibly two pets inside inside the home.

The house was considered a total loss. The cause remained under investigation.