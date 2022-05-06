Watch
Couple of strong storms possible this afternoon

Posted at 1:25 PM, May 06, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for East Tennessee today until 7 p.m. Three counties in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area are included in the watch: Pickett, Fentress, and Cumberland.

Scattered storms will move across the area this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has areas East of I-65 under a slight risk (level 2 of 5). An Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) is in place for East Tennessee where the better setup is for severe weather today.

After the storms today, the weekend is looking less active! Cloud cover will be stubborn to move out Saturday, so the weekend will start off on a gloomy note. A stray shower is possible for the first half of tomorrow before clouds move out. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Mother's Day looks great with sunshine and warm weather.

