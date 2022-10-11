Watch Now
Couple robs nurse outside of Southern Hills Medical Center

Metro Nashville Police Department
Posted at 3:55 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 16:56:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro police is seeking assistance in finding a couple that robbed a nurse outside Southern Hills Medical Center Monday.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. yesterday in the parking lot of the hospital.

The male suspect pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded that she give them her purse. The female suspect was seen driving.

Later on, the couple was photographed as they tried to use the nurse's debit card.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects can call 615-742-7463.

