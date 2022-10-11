Couple robs nurse outside of Southern Hills Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police is seeking assistance in finding a couple that robbed a nurse outside Southern Hills Medical Center Monday.

Police say the incident occurred around 4:10 p.m. yesterday in the parking lot of the hospital.

The male suspect pointed a rifle at the nurse and demanded that she give them her purse. The female suspect was seen driving.

Later on, the couple was photographed as they tried to use the nurse's debit card.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects can call 615-742-7463.