'Coupon with Carol' teaching consumers how to save at the store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a time where it feels like you're spending more, Carol Ransom is finding ways to spend less.

"I've gotten a lot of people calling me cheap," she said. "I'm thrifty, OK?"

Armed with a binder full of coupons, Ransom teaches her students at the grocery store.

"So when people sign up for a class with me I ask them 'do you have any food allergies? do you have any kids in your home? do you have any elderly in your home?'"

Couponing has saved her thousands of dollars a month. Now she's helping others do the same.

"I create a list of about a dozen products. The class is 90 minutes, and I go over a variety of ways on how to get the item free or 75% off on each item," Ransom said.

Amid rising inflation, she said her classes are in high demand.

"I'm shocked by the cost of groceries right now, absolutely shocked," she said.

It takes skill and organization to save big bucks- something she learned during her 26 years in the Navy.

"It's very detailed work but I also was an educator in that job," she said. "If you think about it like I'm an educator in couponing."

But Ransom said it's more than the thrill of the hunt that keeps her going — it's about helping others.

"Because people share with me the things that are going on in their life sometimes during the class or why they're there and I know I'm helping people," she said.