Court orders Tennessee legislature to re-do state Senate map numbering

WTVF
Tennessee State Capitol
Posted at 2:32 PM, Nov 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After much back and forth, a three-judge panel decided Wednesday that the Tennessee legislature will need to re-number its state senate districts sequentially as outlined in the law.

This comes from the state redistricting back in 2022. Republicans and Democrats scraped about the lines, bringing forth lawsuits to the court about both the House and Senate maps. However, the court has upheld the updated lines for state House seats.

However, the legislature will have until Jan. 31, 2024, to order the Senate district numbers to be consecutively numbered. For example, Davidson County is not consecutively numbers. Nashville has Senate seats 17, 19, 20 and 21. Senate seat 18 belongs to Sen. Ferrell Haile, who covers Gallatin and Hendersonville.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's offices.

The legislature reconvenes on Jan. 9.

