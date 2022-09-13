After three years, Courtyard Concert Series returns in person to Nashville Public Library

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A small crowd gathered in the Robinson Courtyard the Nashville Public Library. This audience left their homes and offices to spend lunch at the main library.

It was the return of the library's free Courtyard Concert Series.

"This is the first time it'll be live since the 2019 courtyard concert," said Ed Brown, the library's public information officer.

For two years, fans had to watch virtually because of COVID, but now they're back together.

"With these, they're at lunchtime, so you can say, 'Hey man, I'm going to get a burger and hit up the concert. I'll be back after my break'," said Brown. "You know, like how often do you really get to do that?"

The free event gives audience members an up-close experience, showcasing new talent and some returning favorites. Genres include blues, salsa and pop.

"Anecdotally, yeah we've had people come through and say 'yeah, a friend asked me to come to the concert, I had never been to, I had never been to the library and what an awesome experience,'" Brown said.

Those at the library hope you'll come for the music and maybe even leave with a book.

"So I'm hopeful that if they've never been here before or this is their first concert, they do take that opportunity," said Brown.

The series runs through Oct. 11 every Tuesday from 11:45 a.m. until 1 p.m.