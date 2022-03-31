Courtyard by Marriott damaged in downtown Nashville by winds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Nashville sustained wind damage Wednesday evening after high winds blew through the area.

Nashville Fire Department personnel responded to the damage report at 5:45 p.m. after part of the exterior paneling collapsed off the structure. Paneling from five stories landed on a third-floor roof of the building, fire personnel said.

Because of the debris, fire personnel said the roof could become unstable. Hotel staff moved effected guests to other areas of the building as a structural engineer is on the way to assess the scene.

NFD officials said loose debris is in the area, and asked those to avoid 170 Fourth Avenue North.

No injuries were reported.

The Nashville Fire Marshal, Nashville Office of Emergency Management and Metro Nashville Police Department are on scene currently.

