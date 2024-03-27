Covenant community finds unity and support year after tragedy

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — You know the journey towards healing takes time. It can bring up terrible memories.

But it's also through this time that the Covenant Community is finding love and support all over.

One year ago, when tragedy hit the Covenant Community there were four families in Nashville who understand this pain all too well.

Shaundelle Brooks' son Akilah DaSilva was one of four victims killed in the April 22, 2018, Waffle House Shooting.

Gun violence is something that has repeatedly hit too close to home for her.

“My son was shot. My other son was shot June 10. And you know, it was that same feeling all over again, the same emergency room the same call you know, thank God, he made it, but it's hard. It's very hard,” said Brooks.

But being around people who understands made it a little easier. The Covenant Community reached out to Brooks for support.

“I knew how it felt so I just hugged, and I understand. And now those were my words, I understand,” said Brooks.

Brooks is running for state representative to help change gun laws.

She's a Democrat, and before Covenant she didn't have much in common with some families of the victims.

“Some of those parents were Republicans, and it didn't matter we connected, and we still do.

Because we're still moms at the end of the day. And we love our children, and we're doing anything to protect them.”

Brooks says the best steps forward are steps toward change.

