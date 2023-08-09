Covenant families and advocates say special session provides some hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The announcement of an official special session has breathed new hope into the hearts of The Covenant School families and their advocates.

Since the harrowing mass school shooting, advocates for gun reform have been rallying to honor the lives of the six victims, with the shared aspiration of preventing any recurrence of such a tragic event. Covenant families have been on the front lines of this fight.

The Covenant Families Action Fund Co-Founders and various advocacy groups have expressed relief over the special session scheduled for this month. They commend the priorities outlined by Gov. Bill Lee, asserting that they provide a promising foundation for progress.

These advocates say the governor's priorities for the special session are a good start.

Those include safe firearm storage, more mental health resources and temporary mental health order for protection.

Melissa Alexander — a Covenant School parent and a responsible gun owner — is the mother to a child, who was present at The Covenant School during the shooting.

"As someone with a personal connection to the tragedy and a commitment to responsible gun ownership, I remain hopeful for further comprehensive measures," she said.

Voices for a Safer Tennessee, an organization that was also created days after the Covenant shooting, has been advocating for enhanced safety measures.

Michelle Augusty, executive committee member and co-chair for the communications committee has extended gratitude to Gov. Lee for heeding their concerns.

"This marks the opening of a door that was previously closed. We now have an opportunity to deliberate within the parameters of the special session about educating on secure storage, addressing background check deficiencies, and critically, the inclusion of protection orders as a topic for discussion is a monumental stride for Tennessee," Augusty said.

Nevertheless, amid the prevailing optimism, certain advocates, like Natalie Schilling from Protect Kids Not Guns, have said that the proposed measures fall short of achieving the desired impact.

"Without adequate penalties for improper storage, the efficacy of enforcement is compromised. Relying solely on tax credits lacks the necessary strength to drive meaningful gun reform," Schilling said.

In the event that the special session fails to deliver comprehensive measures, these advocates have made it clear that they won't stop fighting until they see change.

"We recognize that this special session is a crucial juncture, but it's not the culmination of our battle against gun violence targeting our children. This is merely the next chapter. We will return — January after January — until we secure the safety our children deserve," said David Teague, a parent with the Covenant School.

The Covenant Families Action Fund has indicated its intention to formally endorse legislation introduced during the special session, underscoring the collective commitment to pursuing meaningful reforms.