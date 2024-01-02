Covenant public records case headed back to the chancery court in 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The case involving what documents from The Covenant School shooting will go public will finally return to the chancery court in Davidson County.

Petitioners wanting the documents filed in late December they won't go to the Tennessee Supreme Court to question again whether the Covenant families can speak before a judge about why they don't want them released. This comes released opinion by a three-judge panel ruled The Covenant School families will have the ability to speak in court on whether documents written by the mass shooter should go public.

Five different groups have asked the court to release all the documents Metro Police obtained from the shooter. All five — the Tennessee Firearms Association, National Police Association, the Tennessee Star, The Tennessean newspaper, and Sen. Todd Gardenhire — have argued continuously for a full release of the documents. Those petitioners were the reason the case went to an appeals court.

It is not clear when The Covenant School case will appear on the chancery document for it to move forward.