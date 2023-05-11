Covenant School parent calls for resignation of Franklin Alderman following conspiracy claims

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Franklin city official is in the hot seat after making statements regarding the Covenant School shooting as a parent from the school is now calling for her to resign.

Jason Rowlett came forward, addressing the Franklin Mayor and Board of Alderman Wednesday night saying Alderman Gabrielle Hanson has caused more pain to the families. Rowlett lives in Franklin and has a child at Covenant.

Hanson reportedly made comments on a now-deleted podcast claiming conspiracy theories about the shooting.

Rowlett said a group of parents stand behind him in this plea. He claims Hanson said there was no threat to anyone outside of a particular individual, which minimized the terror and danger the students and teachers faced.

At the meeting, he spoke to the board saying it's an abomination that an elected official could spread these kinds of statements and believes it was an effort to "further her political career."

"I think it's an abomination that an elected official can have the audacity to spread unfounded gossip and conspiracy theories about such an unspeakable tragedy suffered by many of her fellow citizens," said Rowlett. "The citizens of Franklin deserve better. Every resident that put a red ribbon on their mailbox, or a Covenant sign in their yard, they deserve better."

The Board's Ethics Committee will meet on Wednesday. It's possible they could take up these concerns at that meeting.