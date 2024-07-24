Kim Davis appeals 2023 decision of gay marriage license case

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX18) — David Ermold remembers meeting the love of his life.

"It's a crazy story, it's a crazy story...Because I met David online back in the 90's before there was any dating or anything,” he said.

Ermold eventually moved to the Bluegrass to be with his love, David Moore. In 2015, the couple wanted to dedicate their lives to each other. When they came to the Rowan County Courthouse to get their marriage certificate the clerk that denied them was Kim Davis. She said it went against her religious beliefs.

"That's what this is about. You do not as a public official get to humiliate the citizens of this country. You do not get to do that. Period,” said Ermold.

This case started almost ten years ago, and now it is hitting the court system again. The Liberty Counsel who represents Davis says that they want to see this go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of the Liberty Counsel, said, "Well, I'm hoping that we'll obviously get justice in this case for Kim Davis but that the religious accommodation that she obtained for all clerks in Kentucky is extended to everyone across the country whether they're a clerk or not."

Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign, said, "I mean we've got a Supreme Court right now that has upended 50 years of abortion rights this is an arch conservative Supreme Court where unfortunately anything is game."

A 2015 Supreme Court decision legalized gay marriage. In 2023, a jury decided that Davis would have to pay the couple $100,000. Now, Davis is appealing the decision. Her representation wants to see the 2015 ruling overturned.

Staver said, "We're asking that ultimately this case goes to the supreme court of the united states, grants religious freedom for Kim Davis and also overturns a decision that had no basis in the federal constitution."

Hartman said, "I mean everybody should try to make certain that their relationship is as legally sound as possible."

Ermold and his partner did get married in 2015. He wants people to know he didn't have a choice when he fell in love.

