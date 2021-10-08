Watch
COVID-19 booster shots outpace initial vaccinations

Around 385K booster doses are being given daily
Charlie Woodward/WTVF
A Meharry employee administers a Pfizer booster vaccine at one of Metro Public Health's drive-thru vaccination centers in Nashville
COVID booster shots at Metro Public Health
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 06:52:17-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — COVID-19 booster vaccine shots are now outpacing people getting their first dose of the vaccine.

An average of 384,963 booster vaccine doses are being given daily, while roughly 281,303 people are getting their first dose every day and about 292,927 people are becoming fully vaccinated each day, according to Wednesday's CDC data.

Experts said that while we are seeing less cases after reaching a peak in mid-September, we're still at risk for future waves until more people get fully vaccinated.

Less cases nationwide is coming with a decline in infection and hospitalization rates.

But even though people are lining up to get booster shots, experts said there's a lot of work left to be done.

