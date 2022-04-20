COVID-19 vaccination center on 28th Avenue to close

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro testing and vaccination center for COVID-19 on 28th Avenue North will close at the end of April.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Nashville Public Health Department in partnership with Meharry Medical College decided to cease operations at the parking lot located near Charlotte Avenue due to the decrease of COVID-19 infections and the number of patients.

Officials will close the center April 29 at the close of business.

The 28th Avenue North location and the former Kmart location were administering a combined total of 600 tests per day at the end of January and about 50 vaccinations per day. Vaccinations at the sites have since fallen to around 10 vaccinations per day.

“Offering free testing and vaccination to our community has been an important component of our mission to keep Nashville healthy and safe throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Gill C. Wright III, Director of Health of Nashville and Davidson County. “The Metro Public Health Department continues to monitor the community’s COVID-19 situation. A moderate rise in infections has been observed over the past few weeks.”

Dr. Wright said epidemiologists at MPHD don't anticipate a surge due to the B.A.2 variant, based on their ongoing review of local, national and worldwide data.

Staff at the 28th Avenue North location worked a total of 35,700 man-hours. They provided more than 39,700 COVID-19 tests and more than 11,280 COVID-19 vaccinations since operations began in September 2021.

Testing and vaccinations have been free without the need for an appointment or proof of Davidson County residency at all outdoor testing and vaccination centers since Meharry Medical College started operating the sites in spring 2020.

NEED A COVID TEST OR VACCINATION?

The COVID-19 Testing/Vaccination Center located at the former Kmart — at 2491 Murfreesboro Pike — will remain in operation for the foreseeable future.

The center is open Monday – Friday from 7 am to 1 p.m.

Testing and vaccinations are free to the public and no appointment is necessary. Testing is also available at your primary care physician, grocery stores and pharmacies.