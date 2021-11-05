COVID-19 vaccination rates on the rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly seven in 10 adults are fully vaccinated, according to the White House.

This comes after COVID-19 vaccinations have been on the rise for eight straight days now.

Officials said this rise stems from several mandates to boost vaccination rates.

This uptick also comes as federal health officials continue to ramp up their push for initial vaccinations among adults, as well as booster shots for those vaccinated earlier and children.

Here in Tennessee, 54% of people have had the first dose while 48.4% have had both

Even though most efforts will begin next week to get children vaccinated, 416 kids ages 5 to 11 have already gotten their first dose.

It's important to note, officials said some of the recent surge in first doses could also be from incorrectly reported booster shots.

Health experts are urging people to get vaccinated ahead of winter months where there is already a rise in respiratory viruses.