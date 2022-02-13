COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 delayed by at least two months.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents will have to keep waiting to find out when their youngest children can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA has delayed its authorization meeting saying it needs more data before making a decision.

The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee was supposed to meet Tuesday with a roll out expected later this month, but now that meeting could be delayed for up to two months.

Officials said the decision to delay authorization should reassure parents that the FDA is doing its due diligence to make sure the vaccine is safe and effective for kids.

Pfizer was first looking to authorize two doses of what would ultimately be a three-dose vaccine for children under 5. The delay was due to not having enough information about an ongoing trial for the third dose.

Pfizer said they expect to have data on all three shots in early April.

This comes as the White House was planning to send out shipments of the vaccine as soon as next week. If the FDA does give it the green light, it will then be up to the CDC to make the final call.