COVID-19 winter surge not expected to be as damaging

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Health experts are already looking ahead to see how colder months will affect COVID-19 cases, but unlike last year, vaccines are widely available and natural immunity is playing an important role.

Experts are predicting cases to surge around Thanksgiving, but it's not expected to cause as much damage or last nearly as long.

A new study shows a winter surge may actually already be underway. Colder weather is driving people inside and the immunity from vaccinations is starting to decrease.

Doctors are also saying people are less cautious than they were last year at this time, especially when wearing masks.

Health experts encourage people to be smart around the holidays and use the tools that researchers say work, like getting vaccinated and wearing masks.

“Now there is a lot of people who have vaccine induced immunity and a lot of people who have natural immunity, and that's making it harder for the virus to infect people," said Dr. Amesh Adalja with Johns Hopkins University.