COVID hospitalizations break record for third day in a row

There are 3,538 COVID patients hospitalized right now
Posted at 5:26 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 06:26:48-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third day in a row, Tennessee has set a record for the number of COVID patients currently in hospitalized.

According to overnight numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are now 3,538 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That's up 33 patients from Thursday.

Of those currently hospitalized, the state reports 967 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 706 are on ventilators.

Eighty-three of those hospitalized are children, the state reported.

This is the third day in a row that Tennessee hit a pandemic-high for hospitalizations. Before this week, the record was set in January.

