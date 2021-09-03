COVID hospitalizations break record for third day in a row

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the third day in a row, Tennessee has set a record for the number of COVID patients currently in hospitalized.

According to overnight numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health, there are now 3,538 COVID-19 patients in hospitals. That's up 33 patients from Thursday.

Of those currently hospitalized, the state reports 967 are in the Intensive Care Unit and 706 are on ventilators.

Eighty-three of those hospitalized are children, the state reported.

This is the third day in a row that Tennessee hit a pandemic-high for hospitalizations. Before this week, the record was set in January.