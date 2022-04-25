Coyote Ugly to reopen in May after Christmas Day bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Coyote Ugly Saloon will soon reopen its downtown Nashville location after it was extensively damaged in the Christmas Day bombing more than a year ago.

The bar is set to reopen at 154 Second Avenue N. on May 11. To celebrate, Coyote Ugly is throwing a grand reopening party that is invite-only from 7 to 9 p.m. After 9 p.m., the bar will officially open to the public that evening.

"Coyote Ugly Saloon has been a nationally-recognized, go-to destination in downtown Nashville for years. Prior to the tragic bombing in 2020, the saloon was one of the most profitable businesses on Second Avenue. Our team is so excited to finally reopen to the public and start serving our local community and out-of-town visitors again soon," said Lee Killingsworth, of Coyote Ugly Saloon.

The entire storefront of the bar was demolished in the blast, causing more than $200,000 in damage to the business. Coyote Ugly officials said another $500,000 was invested into renovations to the bar. Remick Architecture worked with Coyote Ugly to redesign the space.

Coyote Ugly will be hiring for all positions ahead of its reopening from April 30 to May 1, 12 to 5 p.m. For more information on how to apply, visit its website.