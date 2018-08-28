Fatal Crash Closes Donelson Pike Near Nashville Airport

6:25 AM, Aug 28, 2018
A crash has caused significant delays on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A fatal crash has caused significant delays on Donelson Pike near Nashville International Airport. 

The incident was reported Tuesday morning in northbound lanes at the entrance of the airport near BNA Drive. Donelson Pike was closed from Interstate 40 to Hangar Lane. 

Details of the crash were not known. There were reports of someone being trapped in one of the vehicles. 

Drivers should access the airport ramp from I-40 and avoid Donelson Pike.  
 

