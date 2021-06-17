Crash closes eastbound lanes of 440 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Emergency crews have closed all eastbound lanes of I-440 in Nashville due to a crash.

The crash at Exit 6 for US-31A, US-41A and Nolensville Pike included a motorcycle and utility vehicle, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

All eastbound lanes and the left shoulder are blocked, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. It's unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as soon as more information becomes available.