Crash Delays Traffic On I-24 East Near Joelton
JOELTON, Tenn. - A crash caused major delays for motorists along Interstate 24 East near Joelton.
The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 37, not far from Whites Creek Pike.
Details of the crash were unknown.
Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed traffic backed up for a considerable distance.
.@NC5_Sky5HD flying over crash on I-24 eastbound near Joelton. Expect delays! https://t.co/3kULXrsG3N pic.twitter.com/wTjOTYJY8E— NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) August 30, 2018
The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the wreck to be cleared by 8 a.m.