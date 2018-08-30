Crash Delays Traffic On I-24 East Near Joelton

JOELTON, Tenn. - A crash caused major delays for motorists along Interstate 24 East near Joelton.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 37, not far from Whites Creek Pike.

Details of the crash were unknown.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed traffic backed up for a considerable distance.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the wreck to be cleared by 8 a.m.

