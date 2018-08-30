Crash Delays Traffic On I-24 East Near Joelton

6:22 AM, Aug 30, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JOELTON, Tenn. - A crash caused major delays for motorists along Interstate 24 East near Joelton. 

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 37, not far from Whites Creek Pike. 

Details of the crash were unknown.

Sky 5 flew over the scene and showed traffic backed up for a considerable distance. 

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated the wreck to be cleared by 8 a.m. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top