SMYRNA, Tenn. - Two lanes of Interstate 24 have reopened after a serious crash closed the roadway for more than an hour.

The incident was reported Monday morning at Sam Ridley Parkway in Smyrna.

Details of the crash were still unclear. However, at one point a medical helicopter landed on the interstate.

The roadway was expected to be closed until at least 12:30 p.m. Two lanes have since reopened.