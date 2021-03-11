Three killed, one injured in crash on I-40E in West Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were killed and one other critically injured in a crash on Interstate 40 Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m., closing all eastbound lanes near mile marker 200 off Charlotte Pike. Metro Police say a landscaping truck crashed into a semi-trailer crashed that had pulled onto the shoulder. The truck then caught fire.

Nashville Fire crews put out the blaze and helped the trapped victims. Truck passengers 32-year-old Abraham Carranza-Martinez and 36-year-old Adrian Ramos-Arista died at the scene.

The truck's other passenger, 18-year-old Ignacio Fuenes, and driver, 31-year-old William Lopez-Cruz, were taken to Vanderbilt with life-threatening injuries. Fuenes died in the hospital, and Lopez-Cruz remains in critical condition.

Metro Police say Lopez-Cruz was the only one wearing a seatbelt.

The semi's driver was not injured.

Metro Police say a toxicology test will be done to see if alcohol or drugs played a factor.