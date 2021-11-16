Crash briefly closes I-40 west in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lanes of I-40 west were closed at Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage early Tuesday morning as crews work to clear a crash involving semi-trucks and a Metro police cruiser.

According to TDOT, a piece of construction equipment fell from the semi-truck that was hauling just after 3:00a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said a second semi-truck swerved and crashed as a result.

Separately, Metro said a responding police officer's vehicle was hit by a car. We are told no one was hurt.

At about 4:15a.m. Tuesday, all westbound lanes of I-40 were shut down as wreckers arrived on scene. By about 4:45a.m., crews had reopened one lane of westbound traffic.

TDOT told NewsChannel 5 there was not yet an estimated clear time for the crash, so this could impact the morning commute for anyone traveling to Nashville from Hermitage or Wilson County.

